Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $64.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.08% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Lyft stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

