Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LYRA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

