Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.46

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.46 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 116,310 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The stock has a market cap of £197.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

