MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

