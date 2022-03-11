MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.35. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 142 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.