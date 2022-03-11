Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $10.59 on Major Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $10.59 or 0.00027216 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

