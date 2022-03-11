Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mannatech stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
About Mannatech (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
