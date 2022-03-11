Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

