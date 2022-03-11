Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
