MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

