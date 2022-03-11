Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00.

NYSE TNET traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 356,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

