Mary Stojcevski Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Mary Stojcevski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.95 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of A$32,370.00 ($23,627.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

