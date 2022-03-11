Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. 99,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

