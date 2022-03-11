Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matsumotokiyoshi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Matsumotokiyoshi has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $40.50.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

