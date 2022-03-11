Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.
MTTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 7,889,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,061,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.
In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
