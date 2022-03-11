Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

MTTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 7,889,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,061,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.