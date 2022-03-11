McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in McAfee by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in McAfee by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE remained flat at $$25.99 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. McAfee has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

