Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,313. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

