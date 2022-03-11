Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,088 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

