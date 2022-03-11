MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.