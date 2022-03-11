Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 3,222.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIZF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.13) to €8.50 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

