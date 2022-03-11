MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $53.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $931.29. 634,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,077.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.