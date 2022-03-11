Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,412. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

