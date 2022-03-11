Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,412. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.