Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.44. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 16,178 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
