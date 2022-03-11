Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.44. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 16,178 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.