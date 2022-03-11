Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.19. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 94,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

