Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

FB stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

