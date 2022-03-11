MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 459,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,927. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

