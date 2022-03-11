Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

