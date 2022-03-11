Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $70,000 Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BNED opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

