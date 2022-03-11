Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $79,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.