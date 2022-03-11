Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $73,000 Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

