Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $334.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.