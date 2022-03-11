Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,338.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,470.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,502.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,057.53 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.