MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,027 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

MFA opened at $4.06 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

