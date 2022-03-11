MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.