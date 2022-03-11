MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
