M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,773 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NIO by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,651,000 after buying an additional 526,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
