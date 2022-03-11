M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,773 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NIO by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,651,000 after buying an additional 526,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NYSE:NIO opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.