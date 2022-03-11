M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 32,981 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $65,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

