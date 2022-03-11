M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.60.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
