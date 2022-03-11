M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $65,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $131.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

