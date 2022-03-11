M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $185,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.17 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

