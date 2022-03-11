M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $109.82 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $109,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CSX by 205.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CSX by 173.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

