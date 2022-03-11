M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $142.52 Million Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,872 shares during the quarter. HUTCHMED comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $142,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

HUTCHMED Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.