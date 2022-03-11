M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

