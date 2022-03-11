M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of TRI opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

