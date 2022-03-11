M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,119 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $169.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

