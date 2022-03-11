M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,008 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $148,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 260,582 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.06 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

