M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 95,109 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95,109 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $73,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

