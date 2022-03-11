Michael T. Lavin Sells 7,475 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

