Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

MCHP stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

