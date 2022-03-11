Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. AXA S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 830,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,661,547. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

