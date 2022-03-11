Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.83. 1,271,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

