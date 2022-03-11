MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $410.36

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $410.36, but opened at $440.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $452.28, with a volume of 4,269 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

