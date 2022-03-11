MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $410.36

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $410.36, but opened at $440.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $452.28, with a volume of 4,269 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
